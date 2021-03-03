Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Anfield.
Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose as Chelsea manager since taking over (W6, D3) and has guided the Blues up to fifth place in the league.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Liverpool versus Chelsea on Thursday 4 March:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:15 EST
Pacific time: 12:15 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock Premium.
Referee: Craig Pawson
Full list of officials here.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube