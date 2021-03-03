NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to lose as Chelsea manager since taking over (W6, D3) and has guided the Blues up to fifth place in the league.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Liverpool versus Chelsea on Thursday 4 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on Peacock Premium.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Full list of officials here.

