Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Everything you need to know to watch the game.

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel's men have won their opening two games of the 2021/22 campaign, beating Crystal Palace and Arsenal without conceding a goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had similar fortunes. Two wins from two, also scoring five goals like Chelsea as well as not conceding a goal following victories against Norwich City and Burnley.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Liverpool versus Chelsea on Saturday 28 August:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on NBC/Peacock Premium.

