Liverpool vs Chelsea | Women's Super League | Where to Watch

Chelsea Women kick off their 2022/23 campaign and their Super League title defence this evening against the newly promoted Liverpool, after securing a domestic double last season, and head into the new year with hopes of doing it all over again.

The Blues are aiming to one up their own record of securing three league titles in a row by getting a fourth come May 2023.

Rivals Arsenal and Manchester United have already got off to the perfect start with 4-0 victories over Brighton and Hove Albion and Reading respectively, with the race for the crown already well underway.

Chelsea have a very strong record against Liverpool, having won 15 of their 21 meetings and only losing three of the other six.

However, Matt Beard's squad is a much changed competitor compared to the one the Super League last saw, which managed to get them promoted with two games to spare back in the Spring.

Emma Hayes' side remain favourites but with a bouncing Prenton Park, it's lining up to be a very interesting face-off.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 17:00pm BST, 18th September.

United States of America

Eastern time 12:00pm ET, 18th September.

Pacific time: 01:00am PT, 19th September.

Central time: 11:00am CT, 18th September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live across multiple Sky Sports channels and the Sky Go app.

For the US, viewers will need a subscription to Paramount+ to catch the match live.

