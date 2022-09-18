Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Chelsea | Women's Super League | Where to Watch

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool vs Chelsea | Women's Super League | Where to Watch

Here are the details of how you can catch Chelsea Women in action against Liverpool, for the UK and the USA.

Chelsea Women kick off their 2022/23 campaign and their Super League title defence this evening against the newly promoted Liverpool, after securing a domestic double last season, and head into the new year with hopes of doing it all over again.

The Blues are aiming to one up their own record of securing three league titles in a row by getting a fourth come May 2023.

Rivals Arsenal and Manchester United have already got off to the perfect start with 4-0 victories over Brighton and Hove Albion and Reading respectively, with the race for the crown already well underway.  

Christie Murray and Adelina Engman

Chelsea have a very strong record against Liverpool, having won 15 of their 21 meetings and only losing three of the other six. 

However, Matt Beard's squad is a much changed competitor compared to the one the Super League last saw, which managed to get them promoted with two games to spare back in the Spring. 

Emma Hayes' side remain favourites but with a bouncing Prenton Park, it's lining up to be a very interesting face-off. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Magdalena Erikkson and Rinsola Babajide

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 17:00pm BST, 18th September.

United States of America

Eastern time 12:00pm ET, 18th September.

Pacific time: 01:00am PT, 19th September.

Central time: 11:00am CT, 18th September.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

In the UK, the game will be televised live across multiple Sky Sports channels and the Sky Go app. 

For the US, viewers will need a subscription to Paramount+ to catch the match live. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

'Right Now, I Feel Refreshed' - Callum Hudson-Odoi On A Fresh Start In Germany

By Luka Foley
AMEX Stadium
News

Chelsea Beat Brighton 2-1 In A Behind-Closed-Doors Friendly

By Connor Dossi-White
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao 'Willing' To Renew AC Milan Contact

By Stephen Smith
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

' He Is Very Valuable To Us' - Bayer Leverkusen Manager Gerardo Seoane On Callum Hudson-Odoi

By Connor Dossi-White
N'Golo Kante
News

Fabrizio Romano Believes Chelsea Is In Real Danger Of Losing N'Golo Kante

By Connor Dossi-White
Christie Murray and Adelina Engman
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea Women Face Liverpool In WSL Opener

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell
News

'Very Excited For The World Cup' - Ben Chiwell On Receiving England Call Up

By Connor Dossi-White
UEFA Nations League
News

Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League

By Connor Dossi-White