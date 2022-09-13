Lookback: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea | UEFA Champions League

Chelsea's last game saw them lose to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of Group E in the Champions League, a match that proved to be Thomas Tuchel's last in charge of Chelsea.

It was a game that started really well for Chelsea, the team dominating proceedings early on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spurned two great chances in the opening stages, but his decision to square the ball across goal for a team mate when the shot was on both times still confuses fans a week on from the game.

Despite Chelsea's early control of the game, it was Zagreb that took the lead on 13 minutes, when Raheem Sterling's attempted pass to Reece James was cut out by Robert Ljubičić.

The Croatian's clearance was flicked on by Bruno Petkovic in the centre circle and picked up by Mislav Orsic, who sped away from Wesley Fofana and dinked the ball over the onrushing Kepa to give the home side a shock lead.

The Dinamo players celebrate Orsic's goal IMAGO / Pixsell

The home side gradually grew into the game from that point and fifteen minutes later, they almost doubled their lead when captain Arijan Ademi fizzed an effort at Kepa from outside the box, but the Spaniard was equal to the shot and Chelsea survived.

The second half began and Chelsea thought they'd grabbed an equaliser when Ben Chilwell slipped in behind the Dinamo defence, sliding a pass across goal for Aubameyang who tapped in, only for the Englishman to be ruled offside and the goal was chalked off.

On 55 minutes, Kepa produced a save from the gods to keep the score at 1-0, when he tipped Stefan Ristovski's thundering shot from distance onto the post.

Reece James hit the base of the post with five minutes of regular time remaining as Chelsea pushed for a leveller and seconds later, Dominik Livakovic produced an outrageous double save to deny Mason Mount's acrobatic effort from inside the box and then Hakim Ziyech's follow-up at his near post.

Eight minutes were added on at the end of the 90, but Chelsea couldn't find a late goal as Dinamo held firm, inflicting the Blues' first opening group stage game loss since 2019-20.

Read More Chelsea Stories