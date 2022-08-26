As Chelsea prepare to face Leicester City this weekend, we look back at our opponents' last outing - in the EFL Cup.

The Foxes travelled to Greater Manchester to face Stockport County, with Brendan Rodgers ringing the changes for the second-round clash, the Northern Irishman making ten changes to the team that lost to Southampton at the weekend.

Leicester had the first real chance of the game when Dennis Praet's cutback inside the box fell to Patson Daka, but his effort on the slide was well saved by Vítezslav Jaros.

Stockport then almost themselves a goal up when midfielder Callum Camps unleashed an effort from range which was kept out by Daniel Iversen.

They proved to be the only real chances of the first half as the second half began with Stockport on the front foot, with Oliver Crankshaw turning away from a couple of Leicester defenders on the right before driving infield and hitting a shot towards goal, which clipped the left hand upright.

Midway through the second half, Leicester almost took the lead with a lovely team move involving Harvey Barnes and substitutes Ayoze Perez and James Maddison, which ended with the latter dragging a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Leicester had another chance with 81 minutes on the clock when the Foxes played a corner out to Youri Tielemans eighteen yards out, but the Belgian's right-footed effort was always swinging away from the far post.

Tielemans unleashes his effort IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Two minutes later, Maddison's hard, driven effort from distance was tipped over by Jaros to keep his side in the game.

The game ended 0-0 as penalties followed.

Tielemans stepped up first for Leicester and converted.

Antoni Sarcevic missed for County with Iversen saving his effort, before Maddison had his shot kept out by Jaros, keeping the score at 1-0 to the visitors.

Iversen then saved low to his right to keep out Scott Quigley's spotkick before Leicester made it 2-0 in the shootout with Barnes scoring.

Ryan Croasdale scored for Stockport to put his side on the board, and then Perez skewed his attempt over the crossbar.

Stockport had to score to keep themselves in with a chance of winning, but Iversen popped up again with another save to his right, denying Kyle Wootton.

That left Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to win the match for Leicester and he did, seeing his shot go in off the base of the post.

3-1 to Leicester was the final score in the shootout, and the Foxes will now host Newport County in the third round at the start of November.

