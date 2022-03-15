Skip to main content
LOSC Lille vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille on Wednesday night in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to northern France and the Stade Pierre Mauroy for the second leg, leading the tie with a two goal aggregate after a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg last month. 

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic's goals have put Chelsea in the ascendancy and barring an upset, the Blues are on course to make Friday's quarter-final draw. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into LOSC Lille versus Chelsea on Wednesday 16 March: 

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 16:00 EST

Pacific time: 13:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.

US customers can view the Champions League clash on Galavision.

