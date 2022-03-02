Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea: Second Half Werner & Lukaku Goals Sees Blues Mount Comeback to Reach FA Cup Quarter Final

Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-2 on Wednesday evening to progress through to the FA Cup quarter-final.

Thomas Tuchel's side were without a handful of players in the midweek tie after their strenuous Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

In the midweek tie at Kenilworth Road, it was the home team who started stronger, finding the back of the net within two minutes through the head of Luke Berry.

25 minutes later and the European champions managed to find an equaliser via Saúl Ñíguez's right foot.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea, however, went in at half time 2-1 down after Harry Cornick put his team in the lead in the 40th minute with an exquisite finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thomas Tuchel's side managed to claim another goal back in the 68th minute through Timo Werner just as Blues fans were beginning to worry.

£100 million man Romelu Lukaku then put his side in the lead in 10 minutes later as he met a squared ball from Werner that he slotted past Harry Isted.

It took a mere minute and 45 seconds for Luton Town to take the lead in the tie as Reece Burke jumped up high to reach a Luke Berry corner, steering the ball inside the far post with his head.

To the surprise of many football fans, the home side proceeded to press the European champions hard as another championship side hoped to pull of a shock win.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Middlesborough knocked Tottenham Hotpsur out of the competition the day before, after having already knocked out Manchester United a few weeks prior.

As the game went on however, Chelsea began to settle into their rhythm, controlling the ball and doing what many expected them too.

10 minutes into the tie, as Luton goalkeeper Jed Steer ran out to meet a Saúl Ñíguez lofted through ball, the no. 25 appeared to twist his ankle, falling to the ground in some agony.

In his stead, stepped in third choice goalkeeper Harry Isted, which looked to be good news for the Blues.

Chelsea continued to grow into the game and managed to get a leveller on the 27 minute mark through Saúl. The Spaniard marked his first goal in a Blues jersey with a right footed finish from outside the box.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Five minutes later he had a chance to get a second after being played through one-on-one with Isted by Mason Mount.

Kenedy fancied himself two minutes later as he launched a shot at the Luton goalkeeper but Isted managed to parry it away for a corner.

Five minutes before half time, Harry Cornick made it 2-1 in favour of the home side as he blitzed past Malang Sarr who had attempted an offside trap.

The 26-year-old then went on to slot the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Championship side continued to keep the pressure high, causing Chelsea to be plentiful in their mistakes, as the European champions went in at half time 2-1.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As the two sides came out for the second half, Thomas Tuchel's boys looked to press high and push to get the game back under control.

The Blues continued to apply pressure on Luton but without much success.

A clumsy Timo Werner on the left flank as well as an isolated Romelu Lukaku up top made it difficult for the west London side to put too much together.

As the two sides hit the hour mark in the cup tie, Tuchel decided to bring wing-backs Kenedy and Callum Hudson-Odoi off the pitch.

In their place, Christian Pulisic and Harvey Vale stepped in to sharpen up the Blues' attack.

Werner managed to make up for some of his earlier mistakes in the 68th minute as he finally managed to claim his side's equaliser.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After a carefully weighted lofted ball from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the German striker delicately took the ball down with his knee and placed it past the Luton goalkeeper to make it 2-2.

Youngster Harvey Vale attempted to put his side in the lead moments later with a left-footed curling shot from outside the box but Isted had it covered.

Reece James stepped up to get his second outing of 2022 not long after as he stepped on to replace Jorginho in the 76th minute.

10 minutes after his goal, Werner went on to get an assist, squaring the ball across goal as Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net giving Chelsea the advantage.

Tuchel's boys managed to see out the rest of the game, having outgrown their opposition in confidence, securing their spot in the quarter-finals.

