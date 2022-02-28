Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Luton Town vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night at Kenilworth Road.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Championship opposition as they eye a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. They come into the game following Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. 

The current European and World champions also lost last season's FA Cup final so will be eager to try to put their dismal Wembley record that continued at the weekend behind them come May time. 

imago1010218595h

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Luton Town versus Chelsea on Wednesday 2 March:

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:15 UK time.

Read More

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:15 EST

Pacific time: 11:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will available to watch live on the BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

US customers can view the FA Cup tie on ESPN+.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009397507h
Match Coverage

Luton Town vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

By Matt Debono
21 seconds ago
imago1009655902h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Luton Town vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Matt Debono
30 minutes ago
imago0048174197h
News

Report: Trustees of Charitable Foundation Who Roman Abramovich Handed Chelsea Stewardship To Could Quit Over Concerns

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010061825h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City Should Either Side Reach FA Cup Quarter Finals

By Matt Debono
4 hours ago
imago1010234053h
News

'We Will Refocus' - Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Will Switch Their Attention After Carabao Cup Final Loss

By Rob Calcutt
4 hours ago
imago1010237036h
News

'Referee is Right There' - Trevoh Chalobah Criticises Stuart Attwell After Nasty Challenge From Naby Keita

By Rob Calcutt
5 hours ago
imago1010220130h
News

'Come Back Stronger' - Jorginho and Marcos Alonso React to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt
5 hours ago
imago1010237089h
News

'Great Feeling to be Back' - Reece James Shares Delight of Chelsea Injury Return

By Rob Calcutt
6 hours ago