Magdalena Eriksson Says Chelsea Are Ready To Fight vs Paris Saint-Germain

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea Women open their UEFA Champions League campaign away at PSG tonight.

It's a trip to the Stade Jean-Bouin for Chelsea Women as they aim for an opening day victory against PSG in the UEFA Champions League group stages, tonight at 8pm BST.  

The Blues are still without Emma Hayes as she recovers from her emergency hysterectomy surgery and will be hoping to make her proud from behind the television, with a first ever victory away at the French giants.   

Captain Magdalena Eriksson faced the media yesterday and has admitted that although it's going to be their biggest challenge of the season so far, her team are more than ready for it.

Magdalena Eriksson and Sam Kerr

Eriksson celebrating with Sam Kerr vs West Ham United. 

"Preparations have gone really well. We’re coming into the game with a really strong squad and we’re really ready for this game," she said. 

"It’s a really tough game, it’s a tough group so we’re going to have to take it game-by-game. Our goal tomorrow is to get a good result.

"We’re playing against one of the best teams in France, so we know we’re going to have to work really hard for it. 

"We know what this team can achieve, we know what quality players we have. We trust that and we hope we can get the win tomorrow."

Chelsea women v PSG in the Champions League

Chelsea lost away at PSG in the 2019/20 campaign but still knocked them out of the quarterfinals. 

Fellow Women's Super League side Arsenal kicked off their campaign with a sensational 5-1 victory over the current Champions League holders, Lyon, so the pressure is on for Chelsea to earn their stripes. 

