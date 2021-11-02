Malmo vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League
Chelsea face Malmo in matchday four of the Champions League in Group H on Tuesday night at the Eleda Stadium.
Thomas Tuchel's side are second in the group, behind Juventus in first place, and a win in Sweden will push them one step closer to qualification for the knockout stages.
For the hosts, they are yet to record a win and with their qualification hopes for the last-16 all but gone, their eyes will be on trying to clinch a Europa League spot.
Here are all the details that you need to tune into Malmo versus Chelsea on Tuesday 2 November:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 17:45 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 13:45 EST
Pacific time: 10:45 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on BT Sport and via the BT app.
US customers can view the Champions League clash on TUDN.
