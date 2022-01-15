Man City 1-0 Chelsea: Blues Lose at Hands of Premier League Leaders

Chelsea lost their third game in the Premier League this season as Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at the Etihad.

The Blues battled hard in the first half to deny the hosts any real chances on goal but failed to offer much going forward.

City then took the lead with 20 minutes remaining through Kevin De Bruyne's strike from outside the box, which was enough to secure the win.

Mason Mount was a surprise drop from the starting XI, with Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic coming into to join Romelu Lukaku up front.

Malang Sarr maintained his place in the Blues defence alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

The opening moments of the game were fairly even, before Jack Grealish ran onto a lofted through ball that was eventually met by Kepa Arrizabalaga and went out for a corner.

Marcos Alonso was the first player to be booked after his foul on Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea soon had a chance of themselves as Lukaku played in Ziyech, but the Moroccan couldn't quite get on the end of the ball and was soon ruled offside.

John Stones was the next player to have an attempt on goal, but his header was hit straight at Kepa.

Sarr made a crucial tackle in the box to prevent Sterling from advancing any further.

Rudiger was called into action on his right hand side to prevent Grealish and Joao Cancelo from crossing, with the German drawing a foul from the latter.

City maintained their pressure throughout the first half an hour but Chelsea did well to limit their chances on goal.

Mateo Kovacic was the next player to receive a yellow card after his foul on Bernardo Silva, and Alonso did well to clear the resulting free kick.

Phil Foden sent a greta ball into the box but none of his City teammates were able to get onto the end of it.

De Bruyne sent a teasing ball into the path of Grealish but Rudiger was there to clear, and the linesman raised his flag for offside.

Kepa then made a huge save to deny Grealish in a one-on-one chance and the subsequent corner was cleared.

De Bruyne soon had a chance in the box but his effort was fired high over the bar.

The referee soon blew for half time with the score 0-0.

There were no changes to either side after the break.

Sterling went down in the box under a challenge from Sarr but the referee said no penalty.

Seconds later, Chelsea went up the other end but Lukaku's shot was saved by Ederson before Ziyech fired over the rebound.

Alonso then smashed an audacious effort high over the bar.

Kepa was soon able to claim a free kick from De Bruyne.

Sterling went down in the box once again under the challenge of Alonso but the linesman's flag was raised.

Just after the hour mark, Kepa was able to push away a strong free kick from De Bruyne and out for a corner, which was soon dealt with.

Chelsea had a rare spell of possession in the City half but were unable to create any chances from a corner.

Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were brought on as the first substitutes of the game for Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

However, De Bruyne soon fired Manchester City into the lead in the 70th minute with a strike from range to make it 1-0.

Chelsea went down the other end from the kickoff but Werner's attempt in the box was blocked.

The hosts kept pressing forward but the Blues backline still did well to limit them despite conceding.

Mount replaced Alonso for the final few minutes.

Foden then had a great chance to double City's lead in the final ten minutes but his effort went way over the bar.

Chelsea tried to launch attempts for a late equaliser but the hosts snuffed out any chance they had.

The referee soon blew the full time whistle and Thomas Tuchel's side lost on the road.

