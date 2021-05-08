Manchester City 1-2 Chelsea: Marcos Alonso steals win in stoppage time to edge Blues closer to top four finish

Marcos Alonso's stoppage time goal handed Chelsea a 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead in the 43rd minute with a finish from close range. But Hakim Ziyech levelled the game up 20 minutes later with a pinpoint finish into the bottom corner, which was too good for Ederson.

Alonso stole the points to keep City waiting for their league title as he fired in from close range in second half stoppage time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pep Guardiola lined up with a 5-4-1 system early on, showing huge respect to the work Thomas Tuchel has done at Chelsea, and Ferran Torres, one of their nine changes, had the first half chance of the game four minutes in, but he could only blast his effort from a tight angle over the bar.

Chelsea found it difficult to get into the game as City's high press starved the Blues of any real possession.

Raheem Sterling was fortunate to still be on the pitch after the 13 minute following a high foul on Timo Werner. It was reckless, but Anthony Taylor's initial yellow card was checked and agreed with by VAR.

It was a game with few chances but in the 32nd minute Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net. Timo Werner diverted Reece James' shot into the back of the net but he was ruled out for offside. A typical story of his debut season in England.

A minute later and he was in behind but he couldn't get enough bend on his effort, sending it well wide of Ederson's goal.

City countered as the game opened up 10 minutes before half-time but Raheem Sterling could only hit a volley straight at Edouard Mendy.

But City took the lead a minute before half-time. Gabriel Jesus pounced on an error in the Chelsea defence and squared it to Sergio Aguero, but Sterling pinched it and fired it into the net.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Andreas Christensen injured his hamstring i the build up to the goal to makes matters worse, and was forced off.

It nearly went from bad to worse in stoppage time. Billy Gilmour clumsily brought down Jesus in the penalty area while Chelsea were down to 10, waiting to bring on Zouma, but fortunately Aguero's panenka didn't catch Mendy out and he saved to keep the scores at 1-0 heading into the break.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On the hour mark, Christian Pulisic found some room on the City box but he could only blast it over as Chelsea searched for a way to bring the scores back level.

There was hope for Chelsea. City were there for the taking and Ziyech, who had a poor game prior to the hour mark, brought Chelsea level as he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box with a fantastic, accurate finish past Ederson.

Thomas Tuchel made his first change with 22 minutes to play by bringing on Jorginho for N'Golo Kante. Guardiola responded by also making changes as Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan also came on for the hosts.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel's side nearly took the lead in the 73rd minute as Reece James got the better of Benjamin Mendy but Werner, stretching, couldn't get on the end of his cross inside the six-yard box.

Ziyech was eventually replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi with Chelsea searching for a winner at the Etihad in the final 15 minutes of proceedings.

Werner had the ball in the back of the net with 11 minutes left after rounding Ederson, but again he was ruled out for offside. Alvaro Morata-esque.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Hudson-Odoi then scored two minutes later from close range as he fired in James' cross, but he was also ruled out for offside. Three goals ruled out for offside at the Etihad for Chelsea.

City then found Sterling in behind and just before he was about to strike it towards goal, Kurt Zouma splendidly blocked his shot to ensure he couldn't get a shot away at goal.

The hosts wanted a penalty with two minutes to go after Sterling went down following a clumsy collision with Zouma, but Taylor waved play on.

Marcos Alonso then was played in and if he played it across to Timo Werner, he could've had a tap in, in the 89th minute but he opted to shoot and it went wide.

But in stoppage time, Chelsea sealed the win. Alonso found the net to hand the Blues all three points as Werner cut it back for the Spaniard.

A massive win for the Blues on the road which sees them go ever closer to securing a top four finish.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube