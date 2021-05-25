Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League
Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Estádio do Dragão.
The biggest game of the season awaits in Porto for the all-English final between Thomas Tuchel's Blues and Pep Guardiola's Premier League winning side.
Here are all the details that you need to tune in Manchester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 29 May:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 15:00 EST
Pacific time: 12:00 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.
US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)
