Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Estádio do Dragão.

The biggest game of the season awaits in Porto for the all-English final between Thomas Tuchel's Blues and Pep Guardiola's Premier League winning side. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Manchester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 29 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33489412
Transfer News

Spurs Want in Excess of £200M for Chelsea Target Harry Kane

48966548
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

sipa_33293986
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Champions League

sipa_33272739
Opinions

Comment: Should Thomas Tuchel Gamble on Christian Pulisic vs Man City?

Trivagao Chelsea 15
News

Chelsea's Partnership With Trivago Officially Begins

sipa_33415670
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Go All-In for UCL Final vs Man City

Tuchel CHE
Transfer News

Kane, Haaland & Lukaku Among Chelsea’s Striker Targets This Summer

sipa_33456084
News

Tuchel on Why Chelsea Have Less Pressure Ahead of UCL Final After Top Four Finish