Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday night at the Estádio do Dragão.

The biggest game of the season awaits in Porto for the all-English final between Thomas Tuchel's Blues and Pep Guardiola's Premier League winning side.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Manchester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 29 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:00 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:00 EST

Pacific time: 12:00 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BT Sport and available via the BT Sport App.

US customers can view the Champions League clash live on Paramount+.

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

Full list of officials here.

