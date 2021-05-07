Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are on the verge of winning the league, while Chelsea are looking to clinch a spot in the top four. Both sides progressed into the Champions League final in midweek after wins against PSG and Real Madrid respectively, which will see them meet in the final later this month.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Manchester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 8 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube