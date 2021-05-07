Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are on the verge of winning the league, while Chelsea are looking to clinch a spot in the top four. Both sides progressed into the Champions League final in midweek after wins against PSG and Real Madrid respectively, which will see them meet in the final later this month.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Manchester City versus Chelsea on Saturday 8 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Full list of officials here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32771329
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32930828
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Screenshot 2021-05-06 at 16.10.04
News

Christian Pulisic 'very frustrated' after being dropped by Thomas Tuchel in Real Madrid win

1002504100
News

'Monumental anger' at Real Madrid towards Eden Hazard joking with Chelsea players

1002503371
News

Tuchel: Champions League job not done yet for Chelsea

E0qOgg5XMAE6kNq
News

Inside the Chelsea dressing room after Thomas Tuchel's side booked Champions League final spot

1002504126
News

Watch: Thomas Tuchel celebrates with Chelsea fans outside Stamford Bridge after reaching Champions League final

E0pdn8iX0AMJoOE
Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's youth will carry them for years