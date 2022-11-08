Skip to main content
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News And Injuries

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News And Injuries

All the team news and injury news as Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

It's been a tough few games for Chelsea under Graham Potter, but to his credit the last few weeks of his managerial reign have not been helped in the slightest by the number of injuries.

Ben Chilwell joined the list with a hamstring injury midweek, and ruled himself out of the World Cup in the process.

Chelsea will need to be on their best game tomorrow as they face arguably the best team on the planet in the cup, and we have all the team news regarding that game here.

Jorginho

Jorginho is a doubt for the game against Manchester City.

Team News:

There is more bad news for Chelsea as Jorginho may miss the game with a small foot problem, as confirmed by Graham Potter in his pre-match interview. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reece James was out doing a light jog today, which is good news for Gareth Southgate. James may be fit for the World Cup.

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga an Carney Chuwuemeka for the Manchester City clash. Jorginho and Reece James also miss out.

Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall are in the squad to face Manchester City.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland may miss the game as he recovers from ligament damage in his foot. The striker scored the winner against Fulham at the weekend, but is still nursing an injury.

Kalvin Phillips is expected to be fit enough to be in the squad, but Kyle Walker is not fit enough to play the game.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Mateo Kovacic And Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Future's In Doubt

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva Named In Brazil Squad For 2022 World Cup

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Among Frontrunners To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Pepe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Arsenal For Porto Winger Pepe

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Could Be Jude Bellingham Alternative For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Expected To Stay At Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett