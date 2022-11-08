Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News And Injuries

It's been a tough few games for Chelsea under Graham Potter, but to his credit the last few weeks of his managerial reign have not been helped in the slightest by the number of injuries.

Ben Chilwell joined the list with a hamstring injury midweek, and ruled himself out of the World Cup in the process.

Chelsea will need to be on their best game tomorrow as they face arguably the best team on the planet in the cup, and we have all the team news regarding that game here.

Jorginho is a doubt for the game against Manchester City. IMAGO / Action Plus

Team News:

There is more bad news for Chelsea as Jorginho may miss the game with a small foot problem, as confirmed by Graham Potter in his pre-match interview.

Reece James was out doing a light jog today, which is good news for Gareth Southgate. James may be fit for the World Cup.

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga an Carney Chuwuemeka for the Manchester City clash. Jorginho and Reece James also miss out.

Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall are in the squad to face Manchester City.

For Manchester City, Erling Haaland may miss the game as he recovers from ligament damage in his foot. The striker scored the winner against Fulham at the weekend, but is still nursing an injury.

Kalvin Phillips is expected to be fit enough to be in the squad, but Kyle Walker is not fit enough to play the game.

