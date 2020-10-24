SI.com
Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea: Blues held to second consecutive goalless draw

Matt Debono

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Before Tuesday, Frank Lampard hadn't been involved in a nil nil draw since being in charge of Chelsea, but the Blues kept a second consecutive clean sheet.

It was a game of little chances as both defences nullified the opposition's attack on a rain evening in the north west.

manchester-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (3)
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

----------

There were few chances in the first-half as both sides looked secure defensively, but Chelsea were nearly behind at the cause of their own downfall. Edouard Mendy almost put the ball in the back of his own net after trying to play out from the back. His blushes were spared as the ball rolled out for a corner.

Mendy then was called into action when Marcus Rashford was played through on goal as he denied the English forward with his feet to keep the scores level. 

Chelsea had strong claims for a penalty in the first-half as Harry Maguire head-locked Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, but no foul was given by Martin Atkinson nor VAR. 

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-chelsea (9)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Both managers made double changes in the second-half as they eyed all three points. Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani entered for the hosts, while Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham were brought on by Frank Lampard. 

Timo Werner had a shot blocked by Maguire as both defences came out on top against either attacking unit.

Thiago Silva made an excellent block in the closing stages to deny debutant Edinson Cavani of a goal on his first appearance for the Red Devils. 

Chelsea held on in the final moments as Mendy made a superb save to tip Mason Greenwood's effort from the edge of the box.

But it ended a stalemate as Chelsea's run without a win at Old Trafford since 2013 extends another year. 

----------

