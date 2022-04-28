Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Blues Waste Chances But Earn Point Away at Old Trafford

Chelsea earned a point away from home at Manchester United as they keep their sights set on a top four finish.

The Blues dominated the first half against the Red Devils, but were unable to make the most of their chances in front of goal.

Marcos Alonso put Chelsea in front just after the hour mark but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised very shortly after, with the game ending in a draw.

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James both returned to the starting lineup for Chelsea after their brief periods of absence through injury.

James started at right wing-back for the Blues, with Cesar Azpilicueta slotting into the back three alongside Thiago Silva and Rudiger.

The visitors started brightly at Old Trafford as they enjoyed the opening spells of possession.

Mason Mount had the first attempt on goal but his effort from outside the box was blocked.

James was next to have a go, with his shot drawing a strong save from David de Gea.

Timo Werner was the third Chelsea player to test the United goal but the German's low shot was saved.

Bruno Fernandes had the host's first opportunity of the game, but Edouard Mendy was able to catch it easily.

Ronaldo then saw his acrobatic effort fly over the bar.

The best chance of the game fell to N'Golo Kante for the Blues, but his shot was into the arms of de Gea.

As United went up one end, Chelsea broke towards the other thanks to a great run from Kante, but Kai Havertz could only hit the side netting at the end of it.

The German then had a great chance to open the scoring shortly after but de Gea was on hand to deny the Blues again.

Rudiger then hit a shot over the bar from Mount's corner.

Havertz was denied once again by the United goalkeeper as Chelsea kept pushing for an opener.

His fellow German Rudiger then hit one of his customary long range efforts, but could only see it go high over the bar.

The half time whistle soon came, with the score goalless at the break.

Chelsea started the second half with the same attacking intent as they showed in the first, with Mount firing wide in the opening few seconds.

They were close to scoring but Havertz was unable to make the most of their counter attack.

Mount was soon able to fire a ball across the face of goal but Werner was unlucky to not get onto the end of it.

The tempo of the game remained on the side of Chelsea, and they soon made it 1-0 through Alonso in the 61st minute!

He was able to thump in a volley in space in the box from James' cross that was flicked on by Havertz to give the Blues the lead just after the hour mark.

However, Ronaldo made it 1-1 just a minute later as he was able to fire past Mendy from inside the area.

Former Blue Nemanja Matic appeared to step on the back of James, but he went unpunished.

Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic both came on to replace Werner and Havertz for Chelsea.

The American was soon involved in the action as he did well to cut the ball back into the box, but no one was there on the end of it.

James then hit the post after a great flick from Mount as Chelsea tried to get in front once again.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced Kante as their final substitution of the evening.

As the final few minutes were played, Chelsea were looking to hold onto the away point.

They were able to hold on until the end despite a late flurry of chances from the hosts.

The referee soon blew for full time, and it ended 1-1.

