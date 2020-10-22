Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard's side have taken eight points from their opening five league encounters, while United have only claimed six points so far this term.

Here are all the details that you need to tune in Manchester United versus Chelsea on Saturday 24 October:

----------

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

----------

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available to watch via the SkyGo app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.

----------

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Full list of officials here.

----------

Who do you think will come out on top at Old Trafford - Manchester United or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube