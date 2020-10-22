Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Chelsea travel north to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.
Frank Lampard's side have taken eight points from their opening five league encounters, while United have only claimed six points so far this term.
Here are all the details that you need to tune in Manchester United versus Chelsea on Saturday 24 October:
Kick-off time
United Kingdom
Kick-off gets underway at 17:30 UK time.
United States of America
Eastern time: 12:30 EST
Pacific time: 09:30 PST
How to Watch
For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available to watch via the SkyGo app.
US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBC.
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Full list of officials here.
Who do you think will come out on top at Old Trafford - Manchester United or Chelsea? Let us know your predictions.
