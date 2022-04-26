Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Interim coach, Ralf Rangnick's side are in disarray having lost their previous two league outings to Liverpool and Arsenal in shambolic fashion, a story of their 2021/22 season.

Thomas Tuchel's men got back to winning ways on Sunday with a late winner against West Ham, and will be hoping to end their dismal record in the north west with a first win away from home against the Red Devils since 2013.

An 87th minute opener and winner from, now United midfielder, Juan Mata clinched Chelsea's last win at Old Trafford. IMAGO / Colorsport

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Manchester United versus Chelsea Thursday night:



Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via Sky Go.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network.

