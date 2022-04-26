Skip to main content

Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Interim coach, Ralf Rangnick's side are in disarray having lost their previous two league outings to Liverpool and Arsenal in shambolic fashion, a story of their 2021/22 season. 

Thomas Tuchel's men got back to winning ways on Sunday with a late winner against West Ham, and will be hoping to end their dismal record in the north west with a first win away from home against the Red Devils since 2013.  

An 87th minute opener and winner from, now United midfielder, Juan Mata clinched Chelsea's last win at Old Trafford. 

An 87th minute opener and winner from, now United midfielder, Juan Mata clinched Chelsea's last win at Old Trafford. 

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Manchester United versus Chelsea Thursday night:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick-off gets underway at 19:45 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:45 EST

Pacific time: 11:45 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and via Sky Go.

US customers can view the Premier League clash on the USA Network. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010554801h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono12 hours ago
imago1011457199h
News

Report: Romelu Lukaku 'Concerned' About Chelsea Future, Summer Talks Set to Be Held

By Matt Debono13 hours ago
imago1011549365h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad It's On Them to Give Stamford Bridge Crowd Spark

By Matt Debono13 hours ago
imago1010864008h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Hands Chelsea Transfer Boost After Telling Sevilla He Wants Summer Move

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1011381349h
News

Confirmed: Chelsea to Wear Yellow Away Kit for FA Cup Final vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono15 hours ago
imago1011071090h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Jules Kounde 'Top Defensive Target' as They Eye Antonio Rudiger's Replacement

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1010494722h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Trevoh Chalobah - From Rookie to Reliable

By Chadley Nagel15 hours ago
imago1011546653h
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Concede to Sell £150 Million Rated Declan Rice Next Summer Amid Chelsea Links

By Rob Calcutt16 hours ago