Maren Mjelde Talks Goal Against Manchester City & West Ham Preparation

Chelsea Women host West Ham United in the WSL tomorrow evening and the Blues will be ready.

Chelsea got their first win of their Women's Super League title defence last weekend in their 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Kingsmeadow. 

Some precise team build-up play set Fran Kirby to open the scoring in the first half, perhaps against the run of play, before a Maren Mjelde penalty in the second 45' sealed a well deserved three points in the end for Emma Hayes' side.

The top-corner spot kick was Mjelde's first goal in the WSL since she netted against the same opposition almost two years ago, after serving some time on the sidelines through a knee injury.  

Maren Mjelde v Manchester City women

Mjelde from the spot.

"It’s been a while since I scored for Chelsea and it was nice to score already in the second game of the season against City. So it was nice," she told Chelsea FC.

But with games lined up thick and fast this season, there isn't a lot of time to revel in it, with West Ham United less than 24 hours away.  

"Now we just have to recover, be ready again for training, and then it’s a game again on Wednesday [against West Ham]. So now we just have to enjoy the win, of course, then start again to prepare."

Erin Cuthbert

Erin Cuthbert scoring against West Ham last season. 

The Norwegian has also received a call up to her national squad for the friendlies staged for the weekend after next, as the women prepare for the 2023 World Cup next summer.

