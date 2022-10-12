Mason Mount Admits Surprise at Fikayo Tomori's Red Card vs Chelsea

Chelsea toppled AC Milan 2-0 in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in what was a comfortable victory against 10 men.

Former Blue Fikayo Tomori saw red within the first 20 minutes following a goal-stopping foul in the penalty box on Mason Mount that earned the visitors their breakthrough from the penalty spot.

The decision has received a lot of backlash, with supporters and pundits claiming that the verdict was too harsh, and now Mount himself has admitted that the punishment didn't really fit the crime committed by his England teammate.

"He's obviously my mate, I've known Fik [Fikayo] for a very long time and I felt for him in that situation, I was gutted for him," Mount told Chelsea's official club website.

Mount attempting to console his former clubmate. IMAGO / LaPresse

"I don't think it was a sending-off. Was it a penalty? Maybe yes. I'm an honest player and I want to try to score a goal and he pulled me back a little bit, but I feel for him for that decision. It's a tough one.

"I felt him trying to pull me back, but I was running to goal so I wasn't going to go down and I felt like I could still have an opportunity to score.

"So, I carried on going, didn't score and then obviously the ref blew up and gave a pen straight away. I was probably a bit surprised at the time because I've still gone through and had a shot.

"It was hard to see him get sent off.

Tomori and Mount came through the Chelsea academy together. IMAGO / Inpho Photography

"You still want to be playing 11 versus 11 and going at it with two good teams, so it maybe ruined the game a bit. It was massive for us, and we obviously wanted to win the game, which we did, but I still feel for Fik a lot."

It was a tough blow for the hosts at the San Siro who needed the three points just as much as Graham Potter's side had.

Now Chelsea lead Group E as Milan slip down into last place on goal difference.

Read More Chelsea Stories