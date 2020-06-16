Absolute Chelsea
Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Aston Villa versus Chelsea on Sunday 21 June will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Villa Park.

The Premier League confirmed the officials for Matchweek 30 as the league gets back underway following the suspension since March as a result of coronavirus, which will see Tierney take charge of the meeting in the Midlands.

Paul Tierney will be the referee for the league meeting - which is live on Sky Sports.

----------

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Graham Scott

VAR: Lee Mason

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin 

----------

----------

Statistics

  • Chelsea have won all of the previous five meetings against Aston Villa.
  • Aston Villa have lost their previous four in the Premier League, while Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three.
  • Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Stamford Bridge the last time the sides met back in December. 

----------

Who do you think will clinch the first three points after returning to league action - Aston Villa or Chelsea? Comment your predictions down below!

----------

