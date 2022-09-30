Match Prediction: Chelsea To Edge Past Crystal Palace 1-0

Skip to main content
IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Premier League is back and Graham Potter could get his first ever Chelsea victory.

Fixture postponements and a seemingly never-ending international break can finally be put behind us as the Premier League returns to action this weekend and Crystal Palace host Chelsea on Saturday. 

A very rocky start to the season for both clubs has left the Blues in seventh on ten points and only four points ahead of tomorrow's opposition who sit in 16th. 

Neither team are scoring a lot with Chelsea on eight after six matches in the league and Palace on seven, as their goals conceded balance out at nine a piece. 

As each side attempts to find their feet on the return, supporters can expect a very competitive match at Selhurst Park - one that will end 1-0 to the visitors if Graham Potter can get it right. 

Hakim Ziyech v Crystal Palace

Hakim Ziyech netting against Palace last season. 

Potter Record 

The new head coach secured a single point from his official Chelsea debut against RB Salzburg in the Champions League at the beginning of the month and will be wanting to make a better impression in the league. 

Potter hasn't lost a debut domestic match with any of his previous clubs since 2012; when he managed Swedish side Ostersunds FK and they were defeated 3-0 by Mjallby AIF in the Svenska Cupen. 

However, the Englishman was never able to beat Palace with Brighton and Hove Albion in the six matches he coached against them. 

Chelsea v Crystal Palace / Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea celebrating securing their place in the 2022 FA Cup Final.

Head to Heads

The good news is that Chelsea's record is much better. Since the 2-1 win over the Blues all the way back in 2017, the Eagles have lost nine consecutive Premier League matches at their hands. 

There have also been zero draws in the past 22 league matches, whilst Palace haven't managed to keep a single clean sheet in over eight years. 

Wilfried Zaha scoring against Chelsea in 2017.

Wilfried Zaha scoring in the 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park in 2017.

So, despite victories appearing to come easily against their London rivals, a mixture of Chelsea's lack of goals and Palace's sharp defence, means a tight scoreline is the most likely outcome for Potter and his squad. 

Score Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea 

Goal scorer: Raheem Sterling 

