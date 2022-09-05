Match Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea | UEFA Champions League

This will be Chelsea's 19th season where they are taking part in Europe's elite competition, as the club hope to win their third Champions League title.

The Blues kick off their Group E exploits with a trip to Croatia's capital, where they hope to take three points off the country's best football team, Dinamo Zagreb, to send a message out to the rest of Europe that they are here to cause a stir as unlikely challengers for the most coveted European trophy in football.

This is Chelsea's first journey to Eastern Europe since 2018/19, when they travelled to the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League, a competition they went on to win. If that is anything to go by, fans will hope this could be their year once again.

Chelsea come into this game off the back of a slender victory over West Ham despite their poor performance. However, it was a result that has lifted them to 6th after six Premier League games, and a win tomorrow will be a big confidence boost going into their West London derby against Fulham on Saturday.

Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Chelsea's second goal against West Ham IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel is likely to change his team around from the one that played at the weekend, but he will want some key players to remain starters to ensure the Blues can pass their opening group stage test with flying colours.

Mateo Kovacic could start against his former side IMAGO / PA Images

Here are our predictions for the clash:

Final Score

Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 Chelsea

Goal Scorers

Kai Havertz and Reece James

Man of the Match

Kai Havertz

