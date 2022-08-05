Match Prediction: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Here is our match prediction for the opening Premier League game between Everton and Chelsea.

Saturday the 6th of July is a big game for Thomas Tuchel, Todd Boehly and Chelsea Football Club.

So far this summer, Chelsea have already spent over £150million and that number looks set to rise even more in the coming weeks.

The main deals that Boehly and his team have completed are Raheem Sterling, Kaidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

It's very likely that Sterling and Koulibaly will line up in Tuchel's starting 11 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Cucurella might have to wait a little bit longer for his Chelsea debut due to only being registered as a Blues player on Friday.

If Chelsea want to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League then beating Everton is a must.

The Toffees had one of their worst ever Premier League seasons last campaign and they narrowly avoided relegation.

Frank Lampard's side will be hoping to make a fast start to the season as Goodison Park is known to be a very volatile place if they're losing.

Even though the Merseyside club lost one of their key players, Richarlison, they have improved their overall squad by signing the likes of James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Rúben Vinagre.

In my opinion, I can't see anything other than a Chelsea win on Saturday to kick off their season.

However, Everton are not to be underestimated and the Toffee's proved that Goodison Park can be one of the hardest stadiums to play at when the fans are at full voice.

Score Prediction

Everton 1-2 Chelsea

Goal Scorers

Demarai Gray, Raheem Sterling & Mason Mount

Man of the Match

Raheem Sterling

