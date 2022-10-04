Match Preview: Chelsea Host Must-Win Tie Against AC Milan
Chelsea haven't got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts following their 1-0 opening defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb, and then securing only a single point versus RB Salzburg in that 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago.
However, with only two matchdays down, the damage is definitely reparable providing they get a good result on Wednesday evening.
AC Milan sit top of Group E with four points to their name having scored the same amount of goals, and sharing the best defence with both the Blues and Salzburg on two goals conceded.
Neither side have had particularly strong starts to their domestic seasons with Chelsea on 1.86 points per game and Milan on 2.1, as both of them sit fifth in their respective league tables.
The Italians are in much better scoring form however, beating Potter's 11 goals in all competitions with 20 in total, as former Blue Olivier Giroud acts as a shining light for the Rossoneri.
Interestingly, the two teams haven't faced each other since 2016 when they contested an International Champions Cup match during pre-season in the United States, with Chelsea securing a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Oscar and a single effort from Bertrand Traore.
But Potter won't be looking at previous match-ups or even the ties against Dinamo and Salzburg, as he'll aim to find his own answer to getting his squad back on track.
