Match Preview: Chelsea v Leicester City | Premier League
A return to Stamford Bridge for Thomas Tuchel's side will hopefully set them up for the perfect comeback following last week's defeat at Leeds United, as they face their transfer drama buddies Leicester City.
The Chelsea head coach is set to miss this one out, due to the bust-up with Tottenham's Antonio Conte in game week two, after the FA and independent regulatory commission held up the German's red card and subsequent touchline ban.
The Blues shone in the reverse fixture in the 2021/22 campaign with a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium with goals from N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Antonio Rudiger; all of which are very unlikely to start on Saturday.
The tie at the bridge back in May, however, was a disappointing one for the hosts who were held in a 1-1 draw as Marcos Alonso's volley cancelled out James Maddion's stunning opener.
With none of the goalscorers from last season expected to make Tuchel's line-up this time around, supporters will be hoping new man Raheem Sterling can finally make his mark and put the West Londoners back on track.
Chelsea transfer target Wesley Fofana is expected to be left out of the Foxes squad as the club prepare to hear a fourth bid for the centre back before the end of next week.
Saturday 15:00
Stadium Stamford Bridge
Chelsea's last five head to head W: 2 L: 1 D: 2
