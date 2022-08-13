Match Preview: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League
Chelsea will host Spurs in their first home match of the 2022/23 Premier League season and the stage is set for a very interesting fixture.
The Blues went two for two in the ties last year, but with both clubs moving through a transitional period as they rebuild their squads for the new campaign, it's the perfect opportunity to showcase how they will come out on the other side.
Chelsea's Thiago Silva was the standout man across the face-offs last season, scoring in both as well as leading his defence to two clean sheets alongside the now departed Antonio Rudiger, and will be hoping to replicate at least one of those performances.
In the white corner, their new number nine Richarlison will have a similar objective on his mind, as he aims for his first Spurs goal to take the victory against Thomas Tuchel's men, just as he did for Everton back in May.
The German coach gave minutes to all of his debut players at Goodison Park and he'll have to make a decision on Ben Chilwell's fitness ahead of a really testing game at Stamford Bridge, with each team wanting to send a message to Manchester City and Liverpool.
Sunday 4:30pm
Stadium Stamford Bridge
Last season's results Spurs 0-3 Chelsea and Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
