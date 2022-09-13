Match Preview: Chelsea vs RB Salzburg | UEFA Champions League

Chelsea host RB Salzburg in the Champions League in the hope they can recover from their opening matchday loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea will want nothing less than three points tomorrow, with this game their only one for the next two and a half weeks, owing to game postponements due to Queen Elizabeth's funeral taking place on Monday.

This is also set to be Graham Potter's first game in charge of the Blues after Thomas Tuchel was sacked after the loss to Zagreb, with some fans still coming to terms with the hierarchy's decision to let the Geman go.

In terms of injury news, N'Golo Kante remains out with a hamstring injury and it also looks like, according to Adam Newson, that Edouard Mendy will miss out as well due to a knee problem.

Second Ever Meeting

These two sides have only ever met once before, their matchup coming back in pre-season of 2019, when Chelsea travelled to Austria and came away 5-3 victors, with goals coming from Christian Pulisic (x2), Pedro, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshayi.

Pedro scored a fantastic back flick goal during the match IMAGO / Eibner Europa

A lot has changed in the three years since that game, with six of the eleven players that started for the Blues that day no longer at the club, while Salzburg themselves had a young striker by the name of Erling Haaland up front.

Erling Haaland is now one of the best strikers in world football with Manchester City IMAGO / Eibner Europa

Current Form (Past Five Games)

Chelsea - LWLWL

RB Salzburg - WDWWW

Chelsea will need to be very careful in this game, with Salzburg's tails no doubt up after their well-deserved 1-1 draw against AC Milan which will have certainly given them some confidence coming to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea find themselves in some of the shakiest form they have been in for a while.

Can the new manager bounce help Chelsea to victory? Let's hope so.

