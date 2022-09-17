Skip to main content
Match Preview: Chelsea Women Begin WSL Title Defence vs Liverpool

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Match Preview: Chelsea Women Begin WSL Title Defence vs Liverpool

The champions take on the newly promoted in Merseyside this Sunday.

Three record-setting consecutive Women's Super League triumphs have geared up Chelsea for a monumental fourth in a row, and after securing the FA Cup for a domestic double last season, they are once again front runners to take the crown

Their postponed opener last weekend, which should have seen them start the 2022/23 campaign against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, has been given to the newly promoted Liverpool, who will want nothing more than to get something from the champions on home turf. 

The clubs haven't faced each other since the 2019/20 season where the reds finished bottom of the table, and were therefore relegated to the Championship, before winning the competition two years later under the returning Matt Beard. 

Magdalena Erikkson and Rinsola Babajide

Magdalena Erikkson and Rinsola Babajide in action back in 2018. 

In a total of 21 meetings, the Blues have come out victorious 15 times, and have inflicted some heavy defeats; including a 7-0 back in 2017 at Kingsmeadow. 

Whilst Emma Hayes' side are favourites to take all three points at Prenton Park, Liverpool are a much improved team than the one the Super League last saw, with some real talent in their ranks such as former West Ham striker Leanne Kiernan. 

The Republic of Ireland international impressed in a prolific debut season for the Merseysiders last year and was a key member of Beard's successful challenge for the Championship title.

But as Chelsea return from a highly prosperous pre-season, supporters can expect all guns blazing this Sunday evening. 

Watch on Sky Sports (UK)

Arena - Prenton Park

When - Sunday 17:00 (BST)

