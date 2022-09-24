Skip to main content
Match Preview: Chelsea Women Take On Manchester City

Both sides aim to bounce back from their opening day losses in the Women's Super League last weekend.

Chelsea Women opened their third consecutive title defence with a 2-1 defeat away at newly-promoted Liverpool last Sunday, and will be hoping to lessen the damage tomorrow evening against Manchester City. 

The Blues head back home to a sold out Kingsmeadow in South West London, and face one of their biggest Super League rivals with a victory bound to provide a much needed boost, as they attempt to obtain a fourth title in a row. 

In the same fixture last season, Emma Hayes' side came out 1-0 victors thanks to an early winner from Guro Reiten but more recently than that, they beat out the Citizens in a 3-2 thriller for the FA Cup trophy back in May. 

Chelsea Women

Both teams are in some spotty form with Chelsea securing three wins in their last five matches and, City only two; although they were both heavy victories as they scored a combined 10 goals and kept two clean sheets. 

Gareth Taylor's squad has gone through some vast changes this summer, losing eight players including three UEFA Euros winners in Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway, and have brought in seven top replacements to compensate. 

As Man City continue to work through their evolving roster, it is the perfect time for the Blues to get some vital three points. 

Sam Kerr

The stage is set for a very competitive meeting in the capital as we see two teams fight to get back on top. 

