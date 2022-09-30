Match Preview: Crystal Palace Host Chelsea

Chelsea finally return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Saturday, after fixture postponements and the international break had kept them out for almost a month, with their last match coming against West Ham United in that 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues currently sit fifth in the table and the game marks new head coach Graham Potter's first ever domestic fixture at the reins.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man aims to one-up his draw against Salzburg in the Champions League by taking all three points in South London.

It's a good place for the Chelsea boss to start as the club haven't been defeated at Selhurst Park in the league since 2017; thanks to a own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and a winner from Wilfried Zaha.

Ziyech scoring. IMAGO / Colorsport

More recently, the same fixture last season saw the Blues leave with a 1-0 victory owed to a very late goal by Hakim Ziyech whose effort was volleyed in at the back post, as Palace failed to provide a single shot on target across the full 90 minutes.

The Eagles have only won one out of their six opening matches this campaign and are sat in 16th place in what is shaping up to be a very difficult season for both coach Patrick Viera, and their supporters.

Marcos Alonso scored in the reverse fixture last season. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Potter will want to get his Chelsea career off to a running start on Saturday and show people why he was trusted with the job.

