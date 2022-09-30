Skip to main content
Match Preview: Crystal Palace Host Chelsea

IMAGO / PA Images

Match Preview: Crystal Palace Host Chelsea

Graham Potter takes charge of his first Premier League game for the Blues.

Chelsea finally return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Saturday, after fixture postponements and the international break had kept them out for almost a month, with their last match coming against West Ham United in that 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues currently sit fifth in the table and the game marks new head coach Graham Potter's first ever domestic fixture at the reins.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man aims to one-up his draw against Salzburg in the Champions League by taking all three points in South London. 

It's a good place for the Chelsea boss to start as the club haven't been defeated at Selhurst Park in the league since 2017; thanks to a own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and a winner from Wilfried Zaha

Hakim Ziyech v Crystal Palace

Ziyech scoring. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More recently, the same fixture last season saw the Blues leave with a 1-0 victory owed to a very late goal by Hakim Ziyech whose effort was volleyed in at the back post, as Palace failed to provide a single shot on target across the full 90 minutes. 

The Eagles have only won one out of their six opening matches this campaign and are sat in 16th place in what is shaping up to be a very difficult season for both coach Patrick Viera, and their supporters. 

Marcos Alonso and Michael Olise

Marcos Alonso scored in the reverse fixture last season. 

Potter will want to get his Chelsea career off to a running start on Saturday and show people why he was trusted with the job. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Has Already Completed A Secret Medical At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Dario Osorio
Transfer News

Chelsea Joins Host Of European Teams To Try Sign Chilean Wonder Kid

By Connor Dossi-White
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Chelsea Trying To Play Catch Up In Race To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Owen Cummings
Conor Gallagher for Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Conor Gallagher Talks On His Return To Crystal Palace This Saturday

By Melissa Edwards
Armando Broja
News

Chelsea's Armando Broja Reveals His Footballing Heroes

By Melissa Edwards
Armando Broja
News

Armando Broja Talks On Turning Down England For Albania

By Melissa Edwards
Slonina
News

'My Parents Inspired Me' - Gabriel Slonina On His Footballing Journey So Far

By Luka Foley
Todd Boehly
News

Chelsea Owners In Talks To Buy Portuguese Side Portimonense

By Luka Foley