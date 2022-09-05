Skip to main content

Match Preview: Dinamo Zagreb Vs Chelsea

The Blues travel to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb in their first Champions League game of the season.

Chelsea had an impressive run in the Champions League last season, reaching the quarter-finals where they got knocked out by the eventual winners Real Madrid.

The Blues come into this game winning their previous match against West Ham United 2-1. Goals from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz were enough to spark a comeback after the away side took the lead. 

Kai Havertz Mason Mount

Now Chelsea takes to Europe where they will play Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in their first group E fixture on Tuesday. 

This will be the first time the two sides meet, never playing each other before in this competition or friendly fixtures. 

Dinamo Zagreb currently sits first in the HNL as the Croatian side battles to defend their title after a successful campaign last season.

The Croatian side fought through the Champions League qualification process, beating Norwiegen side Bodo/Glimt 4-2 on aggregate to qualify for the Champions League.

Stadion Maksimir

Chelsea will miss N'golo Kante due to injury but there is a small chance of new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria to make their debuts.

After the game, Chelsea will take a four-day break before returning to Premier League action in a must-win London derby against Fulham on Saturday and then back in action Wednesday at Stamford Bridge for the Blue's second Champions league game against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

