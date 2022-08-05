Skip to main content

Match Preview: Everton v Chelsea | Premier League Opener

Chelsea make a return to the Premier League with a trip to Goodison Park where they'll meet Frank Lampard's Everton this Saturday evening. 

The Blues will want to send a message that they're in for the title after a disappointing 21/22 season, whilst the Toffees aim to prove that surviving their near drop into relegation was all worth it. 

Richarlison, Azpilicueta and Jorginho

Richarlison scored the only goal in Everton's 1-0 victory over the Blues last May. 

The tie is expected to bring action, goals and debuts galore, with both teams handing starts to their new recruits; Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling for the visitors and James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil for the hosts. 

Sterling hasn't played in a defeat against his previous Merseyside rival since 2017, when Manchester City were beaten 4-0, but his new club were bettered quite recently after Lampard managed to get one over on his old side in the same fixture last campaign.

However, Thomas Tuchel's men will be facing an injury-hit Everton without any game-ready attackers, following the news of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury and as Salomon Rondon completes his three-match ban, so a refurbished Chelsea will be fancying their luck

Reece James versus Everton

Reece James in action last season. 

Saturday 5:30pm

Stadium Goodison Park

Last season's results Everton 1-0 Chelsea and Chelsea 1-1 Everton 

