Match Preview: Leeds vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Leeds this weekend in the hope they can overcome their frustrating 2-2 draw with Tottenham last Sunday.

Both Leeds and Chelsea head into the match level on four points, 6th and 7th in the table respectively, and are two of six teams who have won one game and drawn one at the start of the campaign.

Chelsea haven't lost to Leeds in nine games in all competitions, last coming away from a game with nothing in 2002 when the West Yorkshire side won 2-0 in the Premier League at Elland Road.

The two teams last faced off in May, when the Blues took all three points in convincing fashion that saw them all but confirm their top four place.

Mason Mount was one of the Chelsea goalscorers in the May fixture IMAGO / News Images

Now facing each other three games into the season, there is a lot less on the line than there was three months ago, but the rivalry between the pair will mean the match intensity is expected to be as high as it was in both fixtures last season.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to have most of his squad available to him, only being without N'Golo Kante (injury) and potentially Trevoh Chalobah, who is the subject of a loan move to Inter Milan. Mateo Kovacic is expected to return to selection after missing out against Tottenham with a knee injury.

In terms of Leeds' threats, striker Rodrigo has started the season like a house of fire, finding himself top of the league's scoring charts with three goals in the first two games, so Chelsea will need to keep close tabs on the Spaniard.

Rodrigo celebrates scoring vs Southampton IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jesse Marsch's team may have let slip a two-goal lead against Southampton last weekend, but their general performance in that game and having held on well for a 2-1 opening day victory against Wolves shows that they have certainly improved since last year when they had a poor 2021/22 season, surviving relegation by the skin of their teeth.

If Chelsea are to get back to winning ways, they will need to take the chances they get to ensure they don't drop points and avoid forcing themselves to blame poor refereeing decisions to cover themselves for not scoring when they are expected to.

