Match Preview: Raheem Sterling To Save Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea haven't had the most convincing of starts to the 2022/23 Premier League season, and are currently sat in 10th following their loss to Southampton in the week.

But Thomas Tuchel will be hoping a return to Stamford Bridge will give his side the edge in Saturday's London derby versus West Ham United, and provide a much needed boost ahead of the opening Champions League games next week.

In the same fixture last season, the Blues claimed victory in the 90' minute, with a Christian Pulisic effort stealing a 1-0 result against the visitors.

Pulisic celebrating his goal last season. IMAGO / PA Images

This year, supporters will have their eyes focused on Raheem Sterling who has been the shining light amid Chelsea's poor results, as he aims to find the back of the net for a third consecutive match.

The winger has racked up 16 goal contributions in 18 appearances against West Ham, including a personal record of eight assists, and will be aiming to give new signings Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria a welcome home performance.

The Irons always provide a very difficult task for Tuchel's men. Their previous six league head-to-heads are split down the middle with three wins a piece, and as David Moyes' side also struggle to find their form, the tie is on a knife's edge.

Sterling celebrating his goal versus Southampton with Hakim Ziyech. IMAGO / Sportimage

It's set to be a very interesting meeting in West London, whether we see the new recruits in action or not.

