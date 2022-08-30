Match Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Starting with some good news - Thomas Tuchel will be returning to the touchline after serving his ban against Leicester City last weekend and Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension after getting sent off against Leeds United.

The Senegalese is expected to come straight back into the starting XI, with Trevoh Chalobah deputising for the 31-year old central defender at the weekend.

Mateo Kovacic is also in contention to start after playing fifteen minutes against the Foxes following his return from a knee injury.

Conor Gallagher will sadly miss out against the Saints after his red card against Leicester, as will N'Golo Kante, who is out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

Last Time Out

The previous matchup between these two also came at St. Mary's back in April, when the Blues stormed to a 6-0 win.

Tuchel's side were cruising from minute one, as first half goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz had the game done and dusted in the opening 45. Two more strikes from Mount and Werner early in the second half put the gloss on a superb victory.

Mount and Werner scored Chelsea's fifth and sixth goals against Southampton in April IMAGO / Colorsport

Previous Five Results

9th April 2022 - Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (PL)

26th October 2021 - Chelsea (4) 1-1 (3) Southampton (EFL Cup)

Kepa and Marcos Alonso celebrate Chelsea's shootout win over the Saints last year IMAGO / News Images

2nd October 2021 - Chelsea 3-1 Southampton (PL)

20th February 2021 - Southampton 1-1 Chelsea (PL)

17th October 2020 - Chelsea 3-3 Southampton (PL)

This could be the last game before we see a few more signings arrive by tomorrow's transfer deadline, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana the two that look the most likely to be entering the doors at Cobham in the next 24 hours.

Match Details

Kick-Off: Tuesday 30th August: 19:45 BST

Venue: St. Mary's

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Assistants: Peter Kirkup, Nick Hopton

Fourth Official: Jarred Gillett

