Match Preview: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Starting with some good news - Thomas Tuchel will be returning to the touchline after serving his ban against Leicester City last weekend and Kalidou Koulibaly returns from suspension after getting sent off against Leeds United.
The Senegalese is expected to come straight back into the starting XI, with Trevoh Chalobah deputising for the 31-year old central defender at the weekend.
Mateo Kovacic is also in contention to start after playing fifteen minutes against the Foxes following his return from a knee injury.
Conor Gallagher will sadly miss out against the Saints after his red card against Leicester, as will N'Golo Kante, who is out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.
Last Time Out
The previous matchup between these two also came at St. Mary's back in April, when the Blues stormed to a 6-0 win.
Tuchel's side were cruising from minute one, as first half goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz had the game done and dusted in the opening 45. Two more strikes from Mount and Werner early in the second half put the gloss on a superb victory.
Previous Five Results
9th April 2022 - Southampton 0-6 Chelsea (PL)
26th October 2021 - Chelsea (4) 1-1 (3) Southampton (EFL Cup)
Read More
2nd October 2021 - Chelsea 3-1 Southampton (PL)
20th February 2021 - Southampton 1-1 Chelsea (PL)
17th October 2020 - Chelsea 3-3 Southampton (PL)
This could be the last game before we see a few more signings arrive by tomorrow's transfer deadline, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana the two that look the most likely to be entering the doors at Cobham in the next 24 hours.
Match Details
Kick-Off: Tuesday 30th August: 19:45 BST
Venue: St. Mary's
Referee: Martin Atkinson
Assistants: Peter Kirkup, Nick Hopton
Fourth Official: Jarred Gillett
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha
- Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon
- Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia
- 'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On Conor Gallagher And Thiago Silva
- 'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City
- Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool
- ‘We Got a Two-Goal Advantage & Defended Well’ - Raheem Sterling on the 2-1 Win Against Leicester City
- Chelsea's Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures And Dates
- 'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City