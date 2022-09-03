Match Report: Ben Chilwell The Savior In Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

A Michail Antonio tap-in put pressure on the hosts before super-sub Ben Chilwell scored the equaliser and set up the winner for Kai Havertz.

An even start at Stamford Bridge saw very few chances for either side. Kurt Zouma cleared every ball that entered his 18-yard box, usually delivered by Marc Cucurella, with nothing troubling Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.

Former Blue Emerson seemed to spearhead the handful of opportunities for West Ham, linking up well with new signing Lucas Paqueta, but Thiago Silva managed to read everything they had to offer.

The best chance of the opening 30 minutes came from Christian Pulisic, whose deflected effort from a slashed cross put in by Reece James had summed up Chelsea's attacking threat so far.

Emerson with a strong tackle on Reece James. IMAGO / PA Images

The most memorable events of the first half were two yellow cards; one given to Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a scissor challenge on Tomas Soucek and the other for Cucurella's counter-attack stopping foul.

The second round began similarly with Chelsea once again struggling to create much up front and the Hammers defending well as a unit.

The Blues reached double figures for corners by the 52' minute but failed to really capitalise on any of them.

Fofana on his Chelsea debut. IMAGO / Action Plus

The same couldn't be said for the visitors though, whose first corner kick of the match came at the hour mark and provided Jarrod Bowen with the opportunity for a very clean volley from outside the area, which was easily turned behind by Edouard Mendy.

The re-take did finally open the scoring however, as Mendy's poor parry from a Wesley Fofana defensive header found Declan Rice near the touchline, who managed to pull it back for Antonio to tap in under pressure.

The goal perhaps prompted some much-needed changes from Thomas Tuchel as the German coach brought on Chilwell and Havertz.

Chilwell scoring past Fabianski. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It then took four minutes for the left-back to equalise.

A simple long ball from Silva was wonderfully headed down by the England international, who spun between two West Ham defenders in the penalty area, before prodding the ball between Fabianski's legs from a very tight angle.

His first goal of the season seemed to revive Tuchel's attack who found the winner less than 10 minutes later.

Nearly all of the substitutes linked up for the second, as Armando Broja found Chilwell running to the touchline just wide of the goal, who managed to pick out Kai Havertz for a nice finish six yards out from the net.

Havertz netting the winner. IMAGO / Action Plus

Maxwel Cornet thought he had levelled it for the Irons after pouncing on Mendy's attempted clearance, but it was rightfully ruled out by VAR for a foul on the Senegalese keeper.

The game ended after eight additional minutes in what was very challenging and impressive victory for Chelsea who now sit fifth in the table.

