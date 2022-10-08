Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic scored only their second goals of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign before Armando Broja's debut strike sealed Chelsea's fourth victory of the season.

It was a fiery start in West London as Graham Potter's side came out flying with Conor Gallagher. The young midfielder picked up some good space in Jose Sa's penalty area and flashed a shot slightly wide of the keeper's net just two minutes in.

The Blues continued the direct approach against a well-organised Wolves unit and ended up losing the ball to Adama Traore before the 10-minute mark.

Marc Cucurella fell victim to his quick turn as the winger ate up half of the pitch before finding Diego Costa, who couldn't pick the right ball out for Daniel Podence.

There was an instant reply from Potter's men however, as Gallagher found Havertz in almost the exact same spot he had been in a few minutes before, but the German fired high as he hit it on the swivel.

Despite Chelsea's dominance, Sa wasn't really tested until the quarter hour mark, with Jorginho's low fast strike from outside the box being turned behind for a corner.

A Joao Moutinho free kick followed shortly after, as Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Goncalo Guedes in a dangerous position earning himself a yellow card, before Moutinho forced a good save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It wasn't until stoppage time where the deadlock was broken. Wolves failed to clear multiple crosses, before Mason Mount whipped in a lethal ball to Havertz, who took a 1-0 lead into half time with a clinical looping header.

Wolves came out into the second half with a vengeance as Chelsea held off some well-worked attacks led by new boy Matheus Nunes, but it didn't take long for the Blues to re-assert themselves.

The ball moved from defence to attack before it reached Pulisic outside of the area as he carried out a smart give and go with Mason Mount. The England international dummied the ball back into Pulisic's run past the fullback, as he chipped it over Sa and made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 54th minute.

Soon after, Costa was given a very warm reception from both sets of supporters as he was substituted for Hwang Hee-Chan.

Broja scored his first ever senior Chelsea goal with an accurate curler into the bottom corner in the final minute of normal time, after being played in by Mateo Kovacic for the third.

Carney Chukwuemeka was given a comfortable debut as Potter's side climbed up to fourth in the Premier League table.

