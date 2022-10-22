Skip to main content
Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League

IMAGO / PA Images

Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League

Chelsea have drawn 1-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League and remain unbeaten under Graham Potter.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Graham Potter, and their clean sheet record under Graham Potter is now gone. Scott Mctominay effectively threw the game away for Manchester United, or so everyone thought, as he gave away a penalty on Armando Broja.

But Manchester United equalised late on, and have taken a point from every top six side bar Manchester City so far this season in the Premier League, but Chelsea will certainly be disappointed with a draw considering the position they were in late on.

Graham Potter will certainly be disappointed with the result.

Casemiro

Casemiro equalises for Manchester United.

Manchester United dominated the first-half, and absolutely bossed Chelsea in midfield. That lasted until Graham Potter made a tactical change, taking Marc Cucurella off and putting Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea began to control the game a bit more, and caused Manchester United some problems. The game became more of a tactical battle in the second-half, and less of the end to end affair we seen in the first-half.

Manchester United certainly had the better opportunities in the game, and should have taken the lead with Antony's chance in the first-half.

Marcus Rashford & Raheem Sterling

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling battle for the ball.

Chelsea's only real opportunity apart from the penalty was a Trevoh Chalobah header off the bar in the second-half.

A draw is a fair result, and both teams will now look to take points of teams below them in the next few games.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thiago Silva v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Draw 1-1 With Manchester United

By Melissa Edwards
Casemiro Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester United's Casemiro Levels Late On To Rescue A Point Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Jorginho Chelsea vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Jorginho Scores Late Penalty Against Manchester United

By Owen Cummings
Reece James and Marcos Alonso vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News & Confirmed Lineups

By Owen Cummings
Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James v Arsenal
Match Coverage

Christian Pulisic Says Reece James Will be 'Flying Again' Soon Enough

By Melissa Edwards
Ann-Katrin Berger
Match Coverage

Women's Super League: Where To Watch Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Millie Bright vs Brighton
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Need Fifth Consecutive Victory as They Face Brighton

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz and Victor Lindelof
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Manchester United

By Luka Foley