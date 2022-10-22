Match Report: Chelsea Draw With Manchester United 1-1 In The Premier League

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Graham Potter, and their clean sheet record under Graham Potter is now gone. Scott Mctominay effectively threw the game away for Manchester United, or so everyone thought, as he gave away a penalty on Armando Broja.

But Manchester United equalised late on, and have taken a point from every top six side bar Manchester City so far this season in the Premier League, but Chelsea will certainly be disappointed with a draw considering the position they were in late on.

Graham Potter will certainly be disappointed with the result.

Casemiro equalises for Manchester United. IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester United dominated the first-half, and absolutely bossed Chelsea in midfield. That lasted until Graham Potter made a tactical change, taking Marc Cucurella off and putting Mateo Kovacic in midfield.

Chelsea began to control the game a bit more, and caused Manchester United some problems. The game became more of a tactical battle in the second-half, and less of the end to end affair we seen in the first-half.

Manchester United certainly had the better opportunities in the game, and should have taken the lead with Antony's chance in the first-half.

Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling battle for the ball. IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea's only real opportunity apart from the penalty was a Trevoh Chalobah header off the bar in the second-half.

A draw is a fair result, and both teams will now look to take points of teams below them in the next few games.

