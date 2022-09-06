Skip to main content

Match Report: Chelsea Left Empty Handed In Croatia As They Lose 1-0 To Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea loses 1-0 in their third away defeat in a row to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening fixture of this years Champions League.

A Mislav Orsic chip spoilt Chelsea's first game in Group E as the Blues failed to come back from an early Zagreb goal.

The first chance of the game fell to the away side in the ninth minute when a great burst of pace from Kai Havertz saw the German international whip in a cross narrowly missing out on finding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mislav Orsic and Robert Ljubicic

Dinamo Zagreb's danger man Mislav Orsic gave the home side an early lead in the 13th minute after running in behind the Chelsea defence beating Wesley Fofana for pace, then lifting the ball over Kepa Arrizabalga and into the back of the net.

Orsic almost doubled his goals for the night after capitalising on a loose ball but the Croatian's shot went high and wide. 

Chelsea then found themselves under pressure with the Croatian side starting to control the game and create the best chances as the game went on. 

The last chance of the half would fall to Thomas Tuchel's side as the Blues saw heavy possession in the opposition's final third, swinging in numerous crosses into the box but unable to convert any chance. 

Kai Havertz

The second half started with a half-time substitution when Hakim Ziyech came on to replace Cesar Azpiliqueta with Chelsea looking to push for an equaliser.

Minutes after the restart Havertz again showed class out on the wing. again swinging the ball in to try to find Aubameyang but the Gabonese forward failed to convert. 

Aubameyang thought he scored after Ben Chilwell received the ball out wide and put it on a plate for the new signing but the offside flag was raised ruling Chilwell offside. 

Stefan Ristovski tried his luck from long range but if it wasn't for an amazing fingertip save from Kepa pushing the ball onto the post, Dinamo Zagreb would have been 2-0 up. 

Tuchel decided to make more changes in the 58th minute, bringing on Jorginho and Armando Broja and taking off Mateo Kovacic and Aubameyang. 

The first yellow card of the night was awarded to Kalidou Koulibaly when the Senegalese defender went through the back of Orsic giving the Croatian team a freekick on the halfway line.

Marc Cucurella was Tuchel's fourth change of the night replacing Chilwell, making his Champions League debut.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Bruno Petkovic

Tuchel was not done there, in the 74th minute the German boss took off Raheem Sterling and brought on Christian Pulisic. At the same time, Orsic and Sadegh Moharrami came off for Zagreb being replaced by Rasmus Lauritsen and Dario Spikic.

Chelsea remained frustrated when Robert Ljubicic blocks a Broja header that looked certain to cause danger. 

A moment of madness in the 85th minute when Reece James hits the post, Mason Mount forces the Croatian keeper to make a save and then Ziyech receives the ball in an offside position.

Despite Chelsea's late and poor efforts to try to find an equaliser, Dinamo Zagreb managed to hold off the late attacks and grab the first three points of the Champions League. 

