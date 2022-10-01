Match Report: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

An early opener from Odsonne Edouard was cancelled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first goal in a Chelsea shirt, before Conor Gallagher's wonder goal stole all three points in South London.

Graham Potter's side started quickly as they moved the ball around with ease earning Raheem Sterling an early shot on target from a Reece James ball in the third minute, with the effort falling directly into Vicente Guaita's arms.

But the confidence was dampened shortly after as Edouard poked home a delivery from Jordan Ayew by stretching between James and Wesley Fofana on Crystal Palace's first attack of the game, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga with no hope of keeping it out.

Edouard watching the ball hit the net. IMAGO / Action Plus

The host's belief in a good result continued to shine through as they blocked multiple Chelsea attempts at a response.

Thiago Silva avoided a red card just after the 30 minute mark as the Brazilian swatted the ball with his hand whilst on the ground, and stopped a clear run on goal for Ayew, but the referee deemed a yellow to be enough.

Not five minutes later, Silva nodded down the whipped in ball from James to set up Aubameyang for his equaliser. The forward swiveled near the penalty spot before firing low and true into the bottom corner.

Aubameyang ready to keep going after levelling. IMAGO / PA Images

The second half unfolded in the same way with both teams trusting they can find a winner and playing like it.

A fast counter-attack from the Eagles set up Wilfried Zaha for a clean shot on the edge of the area near the 70th minute, as the winger's shot was parried by Kepa before it was eventually cleared to safety.

The remaining 20 minutes were uneventful with Potter's substitution of Kai Havertz for Conor Gallagher coming up trumps in injury time.

Gallagher spent a very successful loan spell with the Eagles last season. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The England international was found by Christian Pulisic just outside of the six-yard box and picked out the top corner of Guaita's net with a sensational curling strike and winning Chelsea the lead for the first time in the match.

It also turned out to be just enough to steal the victory from Palace who had been playing like a side who deserved more.

But it means the Potter gets his debut victory and the Blues jump up into fifth in the Premier League table.

Read More Chelsea Stories