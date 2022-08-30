Match Report: Romeo Lavia Scores Wonder Goal In Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for a second week in a row, but goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong were enough to take all three points for Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel returned to the touchline following his one-match ban, and watched his team make a sharp start, with the likes of Jorginho and Mason Mount creating chances for their forward line straight from kick-off.

Some clever link-up play between the midfielders in the 14th minute watched them cut through the opposition's lines before the ball reached Sterling who couldn't trouble Gavin Bazunu in net with his shot.

Sterling celebrating scoring his opener. IMAGO / Sportimage

Less than 10 minutes later, Chelsea won the ball back before Kai Havertz moved it wide of the penalty area and played in Mount, who saw his England teammate waiting in the box.

Romain Perraud went flying in between the attacker and his keeper to deflect the ball, but it still managed to find its man as Sterling poked it home.

However, the lead didn't last long as Lavia scored his first senior goal for the Saints in the 28'.

Cesar Azpilicueta's clearance from a corner fell into the 18-year-old's path outside of the area, and he struck it past Edouard Mendy at his near post with enough power to blast through the Senegalese's glove.

Lavia mid-shot. IMAGO / Colorsport

The hosts continued to apply the pressure on Tuchel's men, and managed to secure the lead before half time through a well-worked switch of play, starting with James Ward-Prowse finding Perraud wide of the 18-yard-box.

The left-back fired in a low cross near the penalty spot which fell directly to Armstrong and he drilled in his shot past a number of blue bodies.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was forced off through a hamstring injury as supporters saw Mateo Kovacic make a return, with the midfielder having missed all of the four previous Premier League matches so far.

Armstrong firing amongst a sea of blue. IMAGO / PA Images

The visitors couldn't seem to get any grip on the tie as they faced an unforgiving Southampton with Marc Cucurella making a goal-saving block in the 52', following a diving header from an isolated Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The testing period continued for the Blues as Thiago Silva made a very impressive and reactionary goal line clearance, from defender Mohammed Salisu, who attempted to head in a corner from Ward-Prowse.

Ralph Rassenhuttl's side refused to let up for the final twenty minutes and defended everything that came near Bazunu's goal, not allowing any clear-cut chances to danger their lead.

Tuchel speaking with Kovacic during the game. IMAGO / PA Images

The game ended without Chelsea having done anything particularly imposing since the 23rd minute and leaves far more questions than answers for head coach Tuchel.

