Match Report: Sterling At The Double For Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

10-man Chelsea got their second victory of the season in a tough battle at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling secured his introductory goals for his new club and sealed all three points for the hosts, despite a comeback strike from Harvey Barnes cutting down the deficit.

Sterling celebrating his second. IMAGO / PA Images

Thomas Tuchel watched from afar as his team began brightly, suffocating Leicester and setting up shop in Danny Ward's six-yard box, which ultimately led Youri Tielemans to take out Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a penalty in the 12th minute.

A VAR check later and it was ruled out for an offside from Kai Havertz in the build-up, but with no real push back from the Foxes, a charge spearheaded by Sterling maintained its dominance for a very energetic opening 20'.

For all of Conor Gallagher's impressive work, a counter attack-stopping foul earned him his second yellow card before the half hour mark, and his squad were left with a mountain to climb.

Paul Tierney showing Gallagher his red. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Brendan Rodger's side tried to take advantage of their extra man but everything created by his frontline always seemed to be lacking, except for a ruled out opener for a foul on Edouard Mendy before half time.

The new winger on the block broke the deadlock in the 47', with a looping shot from outside of the box, assisted by Marc Cucurella who had impressed all game at each corner of the pitch.

The visitors still couldn't seem to get a grip on the tie as Reece James set up his England teammate for a tap in and his second goal of the match with a neat and deadly cross 15 minutes later.

Sterling in action. IMAGO / Action Plus

Barnes, who had been one of the few away players to leave a mark on the match, tore up the left-hand side before striking true and clean past the Blues keeper in the 66'.

Leicester continued to produce chance after chance but with nothing coming off for them, Tuchel's men managed to hold on for a very important first home win of the 2022/23 campaign.

