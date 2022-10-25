Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic Reacts To Chelsea Wonder Goal v RB Salzburg

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Mateo Kovacic Reacts To Chelsea Wonder Goal v RB Salzburg

The midfielder helped his side to another Champions League victory.

Chelsea toppled RB Salzburg 2-1 in matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stages and have secured their spot in this season's knockout round. 

Mateo Kovacic opened the scoring with an instinctive wonder strike from the edge of the 18-yard box after a Conor Gallagher cross was met by Kai Havertz. 

It was only the Croatian's fifth goal in 179 matches for the Blues and his second in the Champions League, with his last coming in the 2019/20 season against Valencia in their 2-2 draw. 

Chelsea players celebrating with Mateo Kovacic

Talking to BT Sport after the final whistle in Austria, Kovacic reflected on the victory: "A little mistake from ourselves we concede, but we reacted well. Important win, important we are through.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"A good game from the whole team, now we focus on the next one."

The Croatia international was then asked about seeming to only score screamers in a Chelsea shirt, to which he humbly admitted: "Everybody is telling me the same, I don’t score many, this was a nice one."

Mateo Kovacic v Valencia 2019

It means that the Blues can watch Dinamo Zagreb take on AC Milan without worrying about their future in this year's tournament and are still very much in the running for topping Group E. 

Chelsea's next match is in the Premier League on the weekend when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion on the road. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea players celebrating with Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

Chelsea Stay Top In The Champions League After Beating RB Salzburg 2-1

By Melissa Edwards
Mateo Kovacic v RB Salzburg
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-ups: Kovacic Starts In RB Salzburg v Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Callum Hudson-Odoi
News

'I Want To Develop' - Callum Hudson-Odoi On His Move To Bayer Leverkusen

By Luka Foley
Cesar Azpilicueta vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Remains A Player Of Interest For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Naby Keita
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Shock Interest In Liverpool's Naby Keita

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez Remains On Chelsea's List

By Dylan McBennett