Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea: Lukaku & Ziyech Goals Send Blues to Wembley

Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech helped Chelsea book their spot in the FA Cup semi finals after a convincing 2-0 win away at Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side continued their winning streak to ensure they secured another trip to Wembley next month, and end Boro's impressive cup run in the process.

Romelu Lukaku put Chelsea ahead on the 15th minute mark after tapping in a Mason Mount cross from yards out. Hakim Ziyech doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a fine left-footed strike from range.

IMAGO / PA Images

That was enough for Chelsea who held on to keep a clean sheet, their first of their FA Cup campaign this season.

It was a lively start to the game on Teesside and Chelsea were almost ahead after four minutes. Mason Mount whipped a ball across the face of the goal, but neither Romelu Lukaku or Christian Pulisic could get on the end of it.

Middlesbrough had a few early corners as they tried to put pressure on the Blues, but it was Thomas Tuchel's side who went ahead after 15 minutes.

Composure at the back from Thiago Silva ensured Chelsea got out of danger and he found Hakim Ziyech. Mount was played in behind down the channel and a perfect ball was met inside the six-yard box for Romelu Lukaku to tap the visitors ahead.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boro responded well to going behind. Lukaku went from goalscorer to defender nine minutes after breaking the deadlock, heading away Marcus Tavernier's cross-shot.

But Chelsea's quality told. 16 minutes after taking the lead at the Riverside, they doubled their lead. The visitors beat the press and Mount played it out wide to Hakim Ziyech. The birthday boy cut in and struck a stunning left-footed shot into the left-hand corner past Joe Lumley, who would've hoped to do better.

Lukaku nearly added a second, and Chelsea's third, but his shot was superbly cleared off the line by Anfernee Dijksteel to ensure it wasn't game, set and match. However, with VAR in use, it would've been ruled out had it gone in with replays showing he was offside.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Dael Fry was forced off at half-time for Chris Wilder's side and was replaced by Sol Bamba. Christian Pulisic carried on from the start despite slipping in the first half and needing treatment, as any concerns were quickly reduced.

Folarin Balogun was fed by the ball by Matt Crooks as he chopped inside Malang Sarr on the right-hand six minutes into the second half, but Balogun could only blaze his effort well over.

After losing Fry at half-time, Wilder lost a second centre-back, Paddy McNair, to injury nine minutes into the second half, being replaced by Lee Peltier. Shortly after, they made another two changes, bringing on Marc Bola and Duncan Watmore for Neil Taylor and Aaron Connolly in the hope of finding a route back into the tie.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel made his first changes with 22 minutes to play. Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic were replaced by Timo Werner and N'Golo Kante.

Boro were roared on as they continued to try to halve the deficit on Teesside. Isaiah Jones tried to find Duncan Watmore at the back post with a low cross, but Edouard Mendy was there to collect to ensure he kept his clean sheet in tact.

Werner nearly got in on the action from the bench but his header from Mount's pinpoint free-kick out wide was well kept out by Lumley.

Josh Coburn was the final change of the evening for Boro, replacing Balogun who had an awfully quiet game.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kenedy was given a rare run out after his return from his loan spell in Brazil in January. He replaced Hakim Ziyech. Just before the change, Werner had another chance to kill the game but Bamba made a crucial block to keep Boro just in the game.

Shortly after, Lukaku was replaced by Harvey Vale as Tuchel looked to offer some minutes to fringe players ahead of the international break,

Chelsea couldn't find the net in the second half to kill off the quarter-final tie, but that didn't prove an issue as they claimed a 2-0 win up north to ensure they headed to Wembley, again, next month.

Another game and another win for Tuchel's side despite the takeover talk off the pitch. Now it's an international break which will see Chelsea's stars head off across the globe, before they return against Brentford at the start of April.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube