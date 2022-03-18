Skip to main content
Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

Chelsea face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to Teesside after qualifying for the quarter final stage of the Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid. Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta's goals saw them overcome LOSC Lille 2-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to progress.

Now, they will be looking to reach the semi finals of the FA Cup with victory against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Middlesbrough versus Chelsea on Saturday 19 March:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 17:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 13:15 EST

Pacific time: 10:15 PST

How to Watch

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcast on BBC One as well as available to view on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

US customers can view the FA Cup clash on ESPN+.

