Netherlands vs Wales: How To Watch | UEFA Nations League | Watch Chelsea Stars In Action

Wales face Holland tonight in what is both team's last Nations League game until September.

The two teams met in Cardiff, where Rhys Norrington-Davies headed home a late equaliser before Oranje went up to the other end and scored a winner. It ended 2-1 to the away team.

Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, who spent last season on loan for Venezia in Italy, is expected to start for Wales after having what looked like his first goal for his country, ruled out on Saturday against Belgium.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Former Chelsea player Nathan Ake is expected to feature and it is a great chance to have a look at players that the Blues have been linked with recently such as Matthjis de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij.

As things stand, the Netherlands sit top of the group with Wales at the bottom, with only a point.

Below are the details of where and when you can watch the game.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Where to watch the game?

The game is available to watch in the UK on S4C (HD). The Welsh TV channel can be accessed on BBC iPlayer as well as on the TV guide (Sky included).

Coverage for the game starts at 19:25 on S4C (HD), however, the commentary language is Welsh.

Sky Sports are no longer showing Nations League games.

When does the game start?

The game kicks off at 7:45 pm BST.

Eastern kick-off time: 3:45 am.

Pacific time kick-off time: 11:45 am.

Central time kick-off time: 1:45 pm.

