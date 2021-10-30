Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea: Reece James the Hero as Blues Cruise in the Toon

Chelsea solidified their spot at the top of the Premier League table with a hard fought victory against Newcastle United.

The first half failed to see a shot on target from either side as the Blues enjoyed most of the possession.

However, Reece James opened the scoring for the visitors after the hour mark before adding a second a few minutes later. Jorginho then converted from the spot to make it 3-0.

Hakim Ziyech made a return to the starting lineup for the Blues, with Mason Mount being out of the squad due to illness. James and Ben Chilwell both started at left and right wing-back respectively.

Chelsea enjoyed the brightest opening to the game as they held onto the majority of the possession.

The first real chance came from Jorginho. His volley was blocked on the edge of the box after some nice work from his teammates in the build up.

Callum Wilson was on the end of Newcastle's first chance, but his header from a free kick went way over the bar.

SIPA USA

Thiago Silva was called into action shortly after, with his trailing leg clearing a low cross from the hosts.

Isaac Hayden was the first player to be booked after a strong challenge on Andreas Christensen, with Cesar Azpilicueta calling for a red card from the bench.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was the next player to receive a strong challenge, this time from Emil Krafth.

James found some space on the right hand side of the Newcastle area, but his low driven cross was eventually cleared.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

With half an hour gone, there was still very little chances going the way for either side.

Ziyech was on hand to get the ball into the back of the net, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

The Moroccan curled in a lovely effort into the top left corner after a neat pass from Jorginho, but the linesman's flag was correctly raised.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Blues had another big chance to break the deadlock. James once again delivered a cross into the box, but both Kai Havertz and Ziyech were unable to hit an effort on target.

Antonio Rudiger made another trademark run from deep, but his pass to Hudson-Odoi was overhit.

Matt Ritchie was the next player to be booked, as he took too long to take a throw in.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The hosts continued to frustrate the visitors in the opening half. Newcastle had another chance from a free kick, but the resulting play was easily dealt with.

The Blues had their own opportunity from a set piece up the other end shortly after, but Ziyech's effort went narrowly over the bar.

He was involved in the action once again as he was able to send in an inviting cross, but Kante was unable to get a strong connection on the end of it.

It finished goalless at halftime.

Both sides began the second half unchanged.

Ziyech was quick to have a chance after the break, with his long range shot taking a deflection before hitting the post. The Blues started brightly.

They were keen to play a high press in the hope of winning the ball back as soon as possible.

Havertz was next to have a go on goal but his shot was aimed straight at Karl Darlow.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Kante and Jamal Lascelles were both carded by the referee for different fouls.

Rudiger soon saw his audacious effort fly over the bar.

Another player was booked, this time Ziyech received a yellow card.

On the hour mark, James had a shot on goal but it failed to really test Darlow in between the sticks for the hosts.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel decided to make some changes, with both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley coming on for Kante and Ziyech respectively.

Soon after, James scored to make it 1-0 on 65 minutes!

The right wing-back was on the end of a looping cross from the left, took it down with his right and fired it into the top corner with his left foot. An excellent finish!

That was his third goal of the season, and probably the best of the lot.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Rudiger failed to secure a strong connection from a header on the end of a corner as Chelsea looked for a second.

Around ten minutes later, James had his second on 77 minutes!

Loftus-Cheek saw his effort on goal blocked, but James was there again to hammer it past Darlow.

Very shortly after, Chelsea were awarded a penalty. Havertz was fouled by the goalkeeper in the box, and Jorginho scored from the spot to make it 3-0 after 81 minutes.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Edouard Mendy was called into action for the first time, comfortably saving an effort from Miguel Almiron.

Saul Niguez was the third and final change for Chelsea, replacing Hudson-Odoi.

As the game drew to a close, the Blues enjoyed long spells of possession and were happy to simply pass it around.

The full time whistle soon came, and Chelsea ended the day top of the Premier League once again, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. They next play away at Malmo on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube