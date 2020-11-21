Chelsea won their fifth game in a row in all competitions with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's side see themselves climb to the top of the league, albeit playing a game more, seeing their winning form continue.

Federico Fernandez netted in his own goal to give Chelsea an early lead inside ten minutes.

Tammy Abraham extended the visitors lead in the 64th minute as he slotted in off the post.

Newcastle United started brightly with a couple of early corners but it was Timo Werner who had the first big chance of the game. He fired a low shot to the far post, but Karl Darlow matched it with a superb low save to deny the German of an almost certain opener in the opening five minutes.

Tammy Abraham nearly found the net after he was denied with a super save from Darlow following an excellent ball from Hakim Ziyech.

But an own goal in the tenth minute by Federico Fernandez put the Blues ahead early on. Mason Mount fizzed a ball in across the box and Ben Chilwell's pressure forced the defender to turn into his own net.

Werner nearly assisted Abraham to double the lead five minutes later but the Englishman couldn't get onto his delivery which came across the face of goal

In the 30th minute, Werner should've made it 2-0 to Chelsea. The ball fell to him in front of the goal, 15 yards out, but he scuffed his shot wide.

Jamaal Lascelles struggled with a knee problem after making an interception on Werner late in the first-half and was replaced by Fabian Schar.

Werner was at the centre of it again as he capitalised on an error at the back as he raced through on goal. Instead of shooting, he decided to square it to Ziyech however it was an awful attempted ball and the hosts cleared.

Isaac Hayden nearly punished the Blues for their lack of ruthlessness but he could only fire his effort over.

But in the 64th minute, Lampard's men finally doubled their lead. Wasteful Werner provided the assist with a blistering run from his own half to feed in Abraham, and he fired past Darlow via the post, to give Chelsea a two nil lead.

Eight minutes later, Sean Longstaff nearly halved the deficit as he struck from distance but the crossbar denied him.

Werner had the ball in the back of the net as he rounded Darlow, but the flag denied him. Moments later in the 76th minute, he was given a rest and was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ben Chilwell was also given a rest as he was taken off by Lampard for Emerson Palmieri with nine minutes to play. Olivier Giroud also came on to replace Ziyech.

Chelsea saw out the game to earn all three points on a day where they didn't show their ruthlessness in front of goal. It could've and should've been much more comfortable for the Blues, who earned their sixth clean sheet in their last seven in all competitions.

